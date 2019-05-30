ASHLAND - Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos , football coach Scott Frost and men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg made their last stop of the Big Red Blitz Tour at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum on Thursday evening.

***When asked about future facility updates, Moos said fans can see updates to the golf facility and women’s swimming facility. He also said the south side hill of Memorial Stadium needs attention, especially for older fans.

***How does Nebraska’s facilities compare to other Big Ten facilities?

”We don’t want to keep up with the Jones’s,” he said. “This is Nebraska. We are the Jones’s.”

***Hoiberg said his first order of business when he came to Nebraska was getting Jervay Green committed. He says Green and Cameron Mack will bring leadership to the floor.

***Hoiberg was asked what things he’s asking from the guys on this year’s roster. He said the most important thing is the workouts.

“The teams I’ve coached that our the best are the ones that show up when they’re not required to be there,” Hoiberg said. “When your hear balls bouncing in the gym when there’s nothing scheduled. I think we have that kind of team.”

***Hoiberg said they're going to try and play fast. He mentioned that Shamiel Stevenson, Green and Mack are all players that play fast.

***Frost said there are three things that make a perfect run game: wide receivers that block, every guy hustling and doing well on special teams.

***Regarding the run game, Frost says JD Spielman was the go-to last year. He says the staff has recruited a lot of guys that can run, and it's still to be determined exactly who those guys are.

“Our special teams is going to get better as our roster gets better,” Frost said.

***Frost said he feels good about where the offensive line is at right now. Matt Farniok, Brenden Jaimes and Bo Wilson have all stood out and continue to make strides.

***When asked what this year's team needs the most, Frost said receivers. He said the biggest issue is going to be depth, and that losing Stanley Morgan Jr. hurt a lot.

***On the team as a whole, Frost says they’re a lot better from where they were a year ago. He said “they’re not a complete team, but they’re getting there.”