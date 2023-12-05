The transfer portal is officially open and a lot of elite quarterbacks have already announced their intentions to get in. Here is a look at the top 10 at that position:



1. CAMERON WARD

Ward started his college career at FCS Incarnate Word and after starring there for a couple of seasons he transferred to Washington State where he established himself as one of the most-prolific quarterbacks in college football. In four years of college football so far, Ward has thrown for 13,874 yards with 119 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. Ward can put up numbers and that’s why according to reports Ohio State, Florida State, Miami, Oregon, Washington, USC and others have shown interest for one more run.

2. DANTE MOORE

Ranked fourth overall and the third-best quarterback in the 2023 class behind Texas’ Arch Manning and Tennessee’s Nico Iamaleava, Moore was stellar at the All-American Bowl and was even considered for the No. 1 overall spot in the class. Moore would have ended up at Oregon playing for coach Dan Lanning and then-offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham but then Dillingham left to take the Arizona State job and Moore landed at UCLA. After initially not landing the starting job, Moore quickly took over but struggled at times, got fed to the wolves at Utah and then got replaced as the Bruins clumsily juggled the QB spot. The former five-star completed 53.5 percent of his passes for 1,610 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine picks this season. Reports have Oregon, Florida State, Michigan, Miami and Michigan State as potential destinations so far.

3. WILL HOWARD

Will Howard (© Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports)

Howard has set the Kansas State career touchdown passes record and led the Wildcats to the Big 12 title in 2022 so numerous schools will be interested in him now that he’s in the portal. He has really blossomed late in his career throwing 39 touchdowns the last two seasons but his completion percentage has hovered around 60 percent and he had 10 interceptions this season. Still, the rumor was USC coach Lincoln Riley flew out to meet Howard this past weekend. If he quickly doesn’t pick the Trojans then lots could still happen here.

4. RILEY LEONARD

Riley Leonard (© Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports)

Is the former Duke quarterback destined for Notre Dame? According to multiple reports, Leonard will be in South Bend this Wednesday and Thursday and there’s a good chance the Irish could land him. It’s unfair to say Leonard is a risky pick in this portal class because he dealt with a foot injury this season playing in seven games but he completed less than 58 percent of his passes for 1,102 yards with three touchdowns and three picks. The 2022 version was far better as he led the Blue Devils to nine wins and he put up big numbers through the air while leading the team in rushing, too.

5. DILLON GABRIEL

Over three years at UCF and now two at Oklahoma, the lefty quarterback threw for 14,865 yards with 125 touchdowns and 26 interceptions and he’s also rushed for 1,060 yards and 26 scores. Hard to believe the Mililani, Hawaii high three-star was once committed to Army. It seemed like Gabriel had everything he wanted in Norman - except five-star Jackson Arnold was behind him and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby left for Mississippi State. According to reports, the Bulldogs will be a contender and Gabriel is expected to visit soon with USC and Oregon among others involved.

6. KYLE MCCORD

The former high four-star who finished just outside five-star status in the 2021 class waited his turn behind CJ Stroud and then this season he completed nearly 66 percent of his passes for 3,170 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. It’s still a little unclear why Ohio State’s starting QB is entering the portal but the speculation is that McCord might not have been promised the starting job next season or because some other elite QBs got in the portal and the Buckeyes might take a look.

7. WILL ROGERS

Will Rogers (© Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK)

In the late coach Mike Leach’s offense, Rogers excelled throwing for 71 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in his second and third seasons playing at Mississippi State and whether he was a system quarterback or not, it worked and Rogers was putting up huge numbers. But with coach Zach Arnett taking over in Starkville this season before he got fired, the Bulldogs focused on running the ball much more often and things never clicked for Rogers as he threw just 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Washington has been mentioned numerous times for Rogers but so has Miami and others.

8. AIDAN CHILES

Aidan Chiles (© Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

Compared to others, Chiles was a late bloomer at Downey, Calif., but was a phenomenal dual-threat quarterback in his senior season and at the All-American Bowl where he shot into the Rivals250 for the 2023 class. He picked Oregon State over Washington, Washington State and Kansas State and even though he was DJ Uiagalelei’s backup this season, Chiles played in nine games and has a ton of potential. However, after coach Jonathan Smith left for Michigan State, Uiagalelei left opening up the starting job for Chiles but he decided to depart Corvallis as well. Could Smith convince him to follow him to East Lansing?

9. JORDAN MCCLOUD

Jordan McCloud (© Hannah Pajewski-USA TODAY Sports)

McCloud’s college career was bluntly not going much of anywhere before he transferred to James Madison this season. The former three-star in the 2018 - yes, 2018 recruiting class - spent three seasons at South Florida before transferring to Arizona for 2021 and 2022. It was only after McCloud transferred to James Madison this season that his career took off as he completed nearly 69 percent of his passes for 3,400 yards with 32 touchdowns and nine picks. He also rushed for a team-high eight touchdowns. Now his coach, Curt Cignetti, left for Indiana. Will McCloud follow him to Bloomington?

