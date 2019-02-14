Nebraska baseball travels to California this weekend in its season opener against UC Riverside. Last season the Huskers fell short of the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since head coach Darin Erstad began at the program in 2012. Nebraska finished its 2018 season 24-28 overall and 8-14 in the Big Ten. The Huskers are picked sixth alongside Purdue in the 2019 Big Ten Preseason Poll announced Wednesday. Minnesota claimed the top spot after posting a 44-15 overall record last season. Nebraska senior Angelo Altavilla and juniors Chad Luensmann and Luke Roskam earned spots on the Big Ten Preseason Honors List. The next few weeks are challenging for Nebraska, with four games on the road. Three opponents NU faces qualified for the 2018 College World Series, including the champion Oregon State.

Probable starters

Friday, 8 p.m.: RHP Chad Luensmann (3-4, 3.74 ERA) vs. RHP Adrian Garcia (0-1, 3.00)

Saturday, 2 p.m. doubleheader: RHP Reece Eddins (1-0, 9.00) vs. RHP Cole Percival (5-4, 3.19) and LHP Nate Fisher (1-5, 7.24) vs. RHP Jared Noonan (2-5, 4.86) Sunday, 3 p.m.: RHP Colby Gomes (freshman) vs. RHP Matt Hardy (0-2, 10.80) Note: Stats for from 2017 and 2018 seasons.

What to watch for

Luensmann’s return: Junior RHP Chad Leunsmann missed the entire 2018 season due to Tommy John surgery. Leunsmann became the first Nebraska baseball player to earn Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2016. During the 2017 season, he posted a 3.74 ERA. All eyes turn to the mound this weekend, as Luensmann debuts at the starting spot.

Big-time recruiting class: Nebraska secured the nation’s 16th-best recruiting class earlier in the year. The class consists of 15 new players including 11 freshmen on the roster. Freshmen Spencer Schwellenbach and Bo Blessie were chosen in the MLB draft in June, but opted out. With the amount of talent to choose from, rotations could differ game-by-game. Expect to see a blend of both underclassman and upperclassman on the field this weekend. Offensive production: Offensive slumps summed up the 2018 season. Now, Nebraska enters the season opener without the dominant forces of Scott Schreiber and Jesse Wilkening. The former NU players led the team last season hitting .372 and .369 respectively. Exactly who will fill those shoes might be revealed. Sophomore catcher Gunner Hellstrom has the potential to be an offensive threat. The 2018 Big Ten All-Freshman batted .310 last season, the third best on the roster.

Know your opponent