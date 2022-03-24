Baseball Weekend Preview: Michigan

Nebraska baseball (8-11) begins conference play this weekend at Haymarket Park with a three-game series with the Michigan Wolverines (11-9). The first game on Friday is set for a 7:30 p.m. first pitch while Saturday's contest will begin at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday's at 11:00 a.m. to close the series. This is Michigan's second conference matchup of the season after beating No. 21 Maryland 7-4 earlier this season. The Huskers and the Wolverines closed out the regular season last year in Lincoln. Nebraska won the series 2-1 in Lincoln including a 1-0 victory in the first game. With the bad taste of a 21-4 thrashing from Texas A&M Corpus Christi lingering in their mouths, the Huskers will take the field hoping to start conference play out on the right foot. Nebraska had its midweek meeting with South Dakota State canceled due to weather earlier this week. The Huskers missed out on an opportunity to get back on track against a Jackrabbits team that is 1-4 against the Big Ten and 6-12 overall. Michigan had its three-game winning streak ended by Xavier (9-13) on Wednesday in an 8-2 defeat. The Wolverines posted eight hits but only two runs in the loss. That makes for an ugly loss by both teams that each will attempt to put in the rearview mirror. This year, Michigan has defeated a 16-5 Louisville team that has swept No. 1 Notre Dame this season and suffered single-run losses to No. 14 Texas Tech and No. 4 Vanderbilt. The Wolverines have plated double-digit runs in six of 20 games this season and eight or more runs in 10 games.

Probable Starters

Friday 7:30 p.m. vs. Michigan: RHP Koty Frank (1-0, 1.64 ERA) vs. LHP Connor O'Halloran (2-2, 2.70 ERA) Saturday 2:00 p.m. vs. Michigan: RHP Shay Schanaman (1-3, 2.67 ERA) vs. RHP Noah Rennard (2-0, 2.63 ERA) or LHP Jacob Denner (2-2, 6.93 ERA) Sunday 11:00 a.m. vs. Michigan: RHP Dawson McCarville (2-2, 6.23 ERA) vs. RHP Cameron Weston (1-1, 4.29) or LHP Jacob Denner (2-2, 6.93 ERA) ***Games on Friday and Sunday will be televised on BTN while Saturday's game will be on Nebraska Public Media. All three games will be broadcast on the Huskers Radio Network.

What to watch for:

Bats hunting for consistency

Nebraska got the bats going last week and that was in no small part due to the effort of Griffin Everitt. The Lincoln native was named the Co-Big Ten Player of the Week alongside Maryland's Troy Schreffler Jr. who posted almost identical numbers. In six games, Everitt hit .450 with four homeruns, 10 RBIs, a triple and two doubles. Schreffler batted in nine runs to go with a .529 average and two homeruns. But in the final two games of the six-game stretch, Nebraska scored just five runs after averaging just above nine runs per outing in the previous four. The Huskers are seeking offensive stability this weekend against an opponent that has been incredibly consistent. Michigan is third in the Big Ten in homeruns and doubles while standing fourth in batting average and runs scored. Nebraska will need to match that output to compete.

A season reset

With the majority of nonconference behind them, the Huskers can approach the season anew this weekend. Nebraska has played 19 regular-season games which is almost half of what it played in total last year. That provided Head Coach Will Bolt and the coaching staff time to evaluate a young roster filled with freshmen and narrow down a lineup. It looks like the Huskers are close to solidifying a lineup but there is still some wiggle room. No true leadoff hitter has emerged as of yet, and neither has someone claimed a true cleanup spot. It all comes down to consistency. Bolt talked multiple times during Thursday's media availability about the importance of a consistent approach in practice that carries over to games. So far, the Huskers have struggled to find that rhythm and they will get a chance to find it against one of the prime contenders for the conference crown.

Friday Frank

Koty Frank gets the start as the Husker's Friday starting pitcher for the third time this season. The righthander from Tushka, Oklahoma has a stout ERA of 1.64 which is the best on the team of any pitcher who has thrown more than five innings. That number is also good for second in the Big Ten only behind Troy Wansing of Purdue. Much like during the weekend where he earned his first start of the year against Northwestern State, Frank has the pressure of jumpstarting Nebraska's weekend. He lasted only two innings in the walk-off win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi last Friday and surrendered six hits. In his first Friday start, Frank went 6.2 innings and had a career-high 10 strikeouts. The Huskers barely won Frank's last start in which he exited early and then proceeded to lose the next two games of the series. Following his first start, Nebraska went 3-1 on the weekend winning the opening game 2-0. The Huskers need a familiar face to set a solid foundation for the weekend and that adversity is something the senior should be able to handle.

Know your opponent