The Nebraska Cornhuskers (24-18, 13-8 Big Ten) return to Lincoln for an important three-game series against non-conference opponent Arizona State (34-12, 14-10 Pac 12) late in the 2019 season. Nebraska returns to Lincoln coming off a disappointing stretch of baseball, losing three of their last ten games. Most recently, the Huskers dropped a conference series against Northwestern and the team is looking to bounce back in the next two series to give them a better chance at post-season play. The last time Nebraska and Arizona State met on a baseball diamond was in the 2007 Tempe Regional, where the Huskers fell to the fifth-seeded Sun Devils 19-7 on their way to a College World Series appearance. An even more iconic matchup came in an extra-inning dog fight in the 2005 College World Series where Arizona State eliminated the No. 3 Cornhuskers 8-7 (11 inn.), ending the most successful season in program history. Just four days prior, Nebraska edged out the Sun Devils 5-3 for the programs first College World Series victory. Following the series against Arizona State, the Huskers will close out the regular season with a three-game series against Michigan. The Wolverines sit alone atop the Big Ten standings with a conference record of 14-3.

Probable Starters

Friday 6:35 p.m.: RHP Matt Waldron (5-2, 2.64 ERA) vs RHP Alec Marsh (8-3, 3.09 ERA) Saturday 2:05 p.m.: LHP Nate Fisher (4-3, 3.47 ERA) vs RHP Boyd Vander Kooi (4-2, 6.15 ERA) Sunday 1:05 p.m.: RHP Reece Eddins (5-2, 3.78 ERA) vs TBD ***Friday's game will be televised on NET while the weekend games can be seen on BTN Plus with a paid subscription. All games can be heard on the Husker Sports Network.

What to watch for

Sun Devil hit parade: During the 2019 season, Arizona State has been a ball club that hits the ball well and hits the ball hard. The team has combined for a total of 76 home runs on the year, placing them at a tie for No. 2 in the country in that particular statistic. Junior outfielder Hunter Bishop has been able to send a total of 21 balls over the fence by himself while the Huskers, as a team, have only been able to match that number. What's more, Arizona State has three players that are in double digits for home runs this year and Nebraska doesn't have a player who has hit more than three. Acker Out, Schwellenbach day to day: On Thursday, head coach Darin Erstad announced that Joe Acker would be out this weekend due to a family obligation and Spencer Schwellenbach is listed as day-to-day after aggravating a previously sprained ankle against Northwestern. The loss of Acker, who has a batting average of .302 and 22 runs scored, means the team will be without one of their leading batters heading into a tough non-conference series. With the potential absence of Schwellenbach, look for Erstad to slide Angelo Altavilla from third to shortstop and have Cam Chick head out to the vacant third base position. Erstad still looking for more: It's no secret that the back half of the season has been disappointing for players, coaches, and fans alike. However, with only two more weeks left in the regular season, Nebraska still finds itself in good shape in the Big Ten, sitting alone at No. 3 in the league standings. When asked if he thinks his team has overachieved since they were picked to finish sixth in the conference, head coach Darin Erstad didn't hesitate to give his thoughts. "I wouldn't say 'overachieve.' I personally think we haven't played our best baseball," Erstad said. "I thought a couple of guys have done a nice job but, overall, I don’t think we’ve sustained what we’re capable of offensively. To say we've ‘overachieved,’ I don’t think we’ve – if anything we’ve underachieved. I think there’s more in there."

Know your opponent