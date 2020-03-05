Nebraska baseball (2-7,0-0 Big Ten) heads home this weekend after dropping two out of three games this weekend in Tempe against Arizona State. The Huskers will take on the Lions of Columbia University (0-4, 0-0 Ivy League). The Will Bolt era got off to a hot start with a dominant 19-9 victory on the road against Baylor. Nebraska has since cooled off, losing seven of their last eight games. The Big Red looks to get back on track this weekend.

Nebraska is currently ranked last in the Big Ten in terms of overall record, while Columbia has also struggled being ranked sixth in the Ivy League. Although it is very early, both of these teams look to get their seasons back on the right track with this series.

The Huskers will next take on Northern Colorado in a two-game series on Tuesday, March 10th and Wednesday, March 11th at Hawks Field.