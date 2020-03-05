Baseball Preview: Columbia
Nebraska baseball (2-7,0-0 Big Ten) heads home this weekend after dropping two out of three games this weekend in Tempe against Arizona State. The Huskers will take on the Lions of Columbia University (0-4, 0-0 Ivy League). The Will Bolt era got off to a hot start with a dominant 19-9 victory on the road against Baylor. Nebraska has since cooled off, losing seven of their last eight games. The Big Red looks to get back on track this weekend.
Nebraska is currently ranked last in the Big Ten in terms of overall record, while Columbia has also struggled being ranked sixth in the Ivy League. Although it is very early, both of these teams look to get their seasons back on the right track with this series.
The Huskers will next take on Northern Colorado in a two-game series on Tuesday, March 10th and Wednesday, March 11th at Hawks Field.
Possible Starters
Friday 1:35 pm: Nebraska-Kyle Perry(0-0) vs. Columbia-Billy Black(0-1)
Saturday 12:05 pm: Nebraska-Colby Gomes(0-1) vs. Columbia-Tim Post(0-0)
Saturday (45 minutes after Game 1): Nebraska-Cade Povich(1-2) vs. Columbia-Will Geerdes(0-1)
Sunday 1:30 pm: TBA vs. TBA
What to watch for
The mound: The Nebraska pitching staff has struggled this year. They have allowed an average of 8.9 runs per game so far through nine games. That being said, Columbia has only averaged 2.5 runs per game. This should be a good opportunity for the pitching staff of Nebraska to improve their play.
Offensive production: The Big Red have been pretty inconsistent this year from a hitting standpoint. They have yet to match the nineteen run outing they had in the first game of the season. They will need to become much more consistent from the plate if they want to turn this season around.
Know your opponent
*** Columbia is coming off of a four-game series sweep against Fresno State where the Lions scored only 10 runs the entire weekend.
***Columbia was picked third in the preseason Ivy League polls, though has struggled out of the gate.
***The Lions returned four All-Ivy League players this season- Julian Bury, Liam Mcgill, Jack Chernow and Josh Nicoloff.
***Columbia plays their first 13 games on the road this season.