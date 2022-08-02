B1G VB Media Days: John Cook, Madi Kubik, Kenzie Knuckles on "historic day"

"A historic day for volleyball."

That's how Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook described this week's first-ever Big Ten Volleyball Media Days.

Cook was joined by Husker veterans Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles for the inaugural event that kicked off Monday in Chicago's Big Ten Network Studios. Nebraska was one of seven teams to meet with the media on Monday, and the conference's other seven teams will have representatives at the event today.

It was a landmark event for college volleyball as the sport continues to explode in the state of Nebraska and nationwide.

In the videos below – and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube page – hear thoughts from Cook, Kubik and Knuckles on the "historic day," in addition to them previewing what figures to be another big-time season for the Huskers as they gun for another national championship.

Videos were taken by Inside Nebraska staff writer Geoff Exstrom, who covered the event in-person in Chicago. He already gave a thorough behind-the-scenes story of Kayla Caffey's decision to transfer from Nebraska after Cook went public with those details on Monday, and Geoff will have more coming from the event this week.