Ask Farrell: Which team in top 20 rankings is biggest surprise?
National Signing Day is in the rear-view mirror, but there are still a lot of storylines heading into the all-star events and the February signing period to wrap up the 2020 recruiting class.
The team recruiting rankings are really taking shape, with a majority of players signing last week and there are definitely some surprises among the top 20.
The mainstays are still at the top with Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Georgia rounding out the top five. Texas A&M, Florida, Auburn, Tennessee and Oregon make up the top 10 in what is another big year for SEC programs. The Vols are the only team among that group that doesn’t have a five-star commitment.
But there are also some surprising programs that delivered quality classes and some that could be in store for a strong finish in February.
At No. 11 is Michigan, and the Wolverines are followed by Oklahoma and then Washington, Penn State and Notre Dame. So far, the Huskies and the Irish have one five-star each: defensive end Sav’ell Smalls and wide receiver Jordan Johnson, respectively.
No. 16 is Miami even after a highly disappointing season in coach Manny Diaz’s first year. North Carolina is at No. 17 as coach Mack Brown continues to do well on the field and off as the Tar Heels did really well with in-state prospects.
Nebraska checks in at No. 18, even though the Huskers have had a slow start under coach Scott Frost, and Kentucky moved up to No. 19 with an excellent finish in the Early Signing Period and South Carolina moved up to No. 20 with the commitments of five-star defensive end Jordan Burch and running back MarShawn Lloyd.
FARRELL'S TAKE
We ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell which team among the top 20 surprised him most and which one could be poised for another big haul in the coming weeks.
“The biggest surprise to me is Nebraska, because the Huskers closed so strongly and pushed into the Top 20 even after a tough season. Frost did a great job and landed some key recruits, including some immediate impact JUCO prospects who should really help the roster next year.
"As for who will add a lot of big names in the coming weeks, it’s clear that Georgia is the team to watch. The Bulldogs should land Zachary Evans and Darnell Washington and there’s a good chance they add Kelee Ringo as well. Florida State is another to watch as Mike Norvell has had some time to build relationships.”