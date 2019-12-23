National Signing Day is in the rear-view mirror, but there are still a lot of storylines heading into the all-star events and the February signing period to wrap up the 2020 recruiting class.

The team recruiting rankings are really taking shape, with a majority of players signing last week and there are definitely some surprises among the top 20.

The mainstays are still at the top with Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Georgia rounding out the top five. Texas A&M, Florida, Auburn, Tennessee and Oregon make up the top 10 in what is another big year for SEC programs. The Vols are the only team among that group that doesn’t have a five-star commitment.

But there are also some surprising programs that delivered quality classes and some that could be in store for a strong finish in February.

At No. 11 is Michigan, and the Wolverines are followed by Oklahoma and then Washington, Penn State and Notre Dame. So far, the Huskies and the Irish have one five-star each: defensive end Sav’ell Smalls and wide receiver Jordan Johnson, respectively.

No. 16 is Miami even after a highly disappointing season in coach Manny Diaz’s first year. North Carolina is at No. 17 as coach Mack Brown continues to do well on the field and off as the Tar Heels did really well with in-state prospects.

Nebraska checks in at No. 18, even though the Huskers have had a slow start under coach Scott Frost, and Kentucky moved up to No. 19 with an excellent finish in the Early Signing Period and South Carolina moved up to No. 20 with the commitments of five-star defensive end Jordan Burch and running back MarShawn Lloyd.