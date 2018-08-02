On the heels of a breakout month of July, 2019 Omaha Creighton Prep wing Akol Arop is now preparing himself to turn his full attention towards the next big step in his college recruitment.



Arop saw his profile take a big leap this spring and summer on the AAU circuit while playing for the OSA 17U Gauntlet, picking up offers from Tulsa, Omaha, Alabama-Birmingham, Drake, UC-Davis, UNC-Greensboro, San Diego, and Towson.

He also claimed his first high-major offer from home state Nebraska on July 14, and things have been progressing quickly between the 6-foot-6 prospect ever since.

In fact, while Arop doesn’t plan to narrow down his list of schools for another few weeks, he said it wasn’t much of a question whether the Huskers would make the cut.

“Yeah, it’s safe they are in there,” Arop said after competing at the Athlete’s Training Center NebHSRecruiting Top 50 Summer Showcase on Wednesday. “They want me to come out and visit sometime next week. I’ve been talking with (NU head coach) Tim Miles a lot - just the other day, actually.”