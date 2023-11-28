Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He previously covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.
The Nebraska football program has once again netted a big fish: Four-star offensive tackle Grant Brix has committed to the Huskers, giving offensive line coach Donovan Raiola a big-time feather in his cap as he led the way in landing the No. 6 offensive tackle in the country and No. 1 recruit in the state of Iowa.
Now that the decision from Brix is in, let's take a look at what he gives the Huskers on the field and how he impacts their 2024 class.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.