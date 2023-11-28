The Nebraska football program has once again netted a big fish: Four-star offensive tackle Grant Brix has committed to the Huskers, giving offensive line coach Donovan Raiola a big-time feather in his cap as he led the way in landing the No. 6 offensive tackle in the country and No. 1 recruit in the state of Iowa.

Now that the decision from Brix is in, let's take a look at what he gives the Huskers on the field and how he impacts their 2024 class.