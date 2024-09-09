Advertisement

in other news

The Checkdown: Raiola's moment, four-man pressures and Dowdell's messages

The Checkdown: Raiola's moment, four-man pressures and Dowdell's messages

Here's this week's Checkdown.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Early returns from Nebraska's massive recruiting weekend

Early returns from Nebraska's massive recruiting weekend

Updates and early returns from the Huskers’ massive recruiting weekend.

Premium contentForums content
 • Tim Verghese
WATCH: Inside Nebraska's highlight reel as Huskers beat down Colorado

WATCH: Inside Nebraska's highlight reel as Huskers beat down Colorado

Inside Nebraska's extensive highlight reel of pregame action, big plays, wild postgame celebration in win over Colorado.

 • Staff
Poll History: Huskers earn AP Top 25 nod, best ranking in 8 years

Poll History: Huskers earn AP Top 25 nod, best ranking in 8 years

Nebraska is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2019 and earned its best ranking in 8 years.

 • Zack Carpenter
Conversations with Clouse: September 8

Conversations with Clouse: September 8

Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.

 • Nate Clouse

in other news

The Checkdown: Raiola's moment, four-man pressures and Dowdell's messages

The Checkdown: Raiola's moment, four-man pressures and Dowdell's messages

Here's this week's Checkdown.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Early returns from Nebraska's massive recruiting weekend

Early returns from Nebraska's massive recruiting weekend

Updates and early returns from the Huskers’ massive recruiting weekend.

Premium contentForums content
 • Tim Verghese
WATCH: Inside Nebraska's highlight reel as Huskers beat down Colorado

WATCH: Inside Nebraska's highlight reel as Huskers beat down Colorado

Inside Nebraska's extensive highlight reel of pregame action, big plays, wild postgame celebration in win over Colorado.

 • Staff
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 9, 2024
Analysis: Nebraska lands top in-state linebacker Christian Jones
Default Avatar
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@TimVerghese
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Nebraska
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
nebraska
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
2 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Nebraska
2 - 0
Nebraska
Northern Iowa
2 - 0
Northern Iowa
Nebraska
2 - 0
Nebraska
Illinois
2 - 0
Illinois
Finished
Nebraska
28
Arrow
Nebraska
Colorado
10
Colorado