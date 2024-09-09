Advertisement
The Checkdown: Raiola's moment, four-man pressures and Dowdell's messages
Here's this week's Checkdown.
• Steve Marik
Early returns from Nebraska's massive recruiting weekend
Updates and early returns from the Huskers’ massive recruiting weekend.
• Tim Verghese
WATCH: Inside Nebraska's highlight reel as Huskers beat down Colorado
Inside Nebraska's extensive highlight reel of pregame action, big plays, wild postgame celebration in win over Colorado.
• Staff
Poll History: Huskers earn AP Top 25 nod, best ranking in 8 years
Nebraska is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2019 and earned its best ranking in 8 years.
• Zack Carpenter
Conversations with Clouse: September 8
Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
• Nate Clouse
Analysis: Nebraska lands top in-state linebacker Christian Jones
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
football
2 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
2 - 0
Nebraska
2 - 0
Northern Iowa
2 - 0
Nebraska
2 - 0
Illinois
Finished
28
Nebraska
10
Colorado