Nebraska football recruiting continues to be on a major upswing in the 2024 cycle with the latest addition of four-star offensive guard Preston Taumua.

Taumua, ranked as the No. 228 overall prospect in the country and No. 10 offensive guard nationally, became the second-highest rated player in the Huskers' 2024 class after announcing his commitment to Nebraska. Carter Nelson holds the top spot as the No. 161 overall player.

Now that Taumua's decision is N, let's take a look at what he gives the Huskers on the field and how he impacts their 2024 class.