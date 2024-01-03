One of the more intriguing players this week is four-star offensive lineman Grant Brix . The Nebraska signee doesn’t play against the toughest competition at his high school in Iowa. He also plays in a run-heavy scheme so it’ll be great to see how he handles elite edge rushers. Brix spoke with Rivals after the first day of practice.

SAN ANTONIO - The stars of high school football are assembling in the Alamo City this week for the All-American Bowl. The first day of practice was on Tuesday and we got a chance to see the prospects in person.

"It was good. I mean, it's definitely a different speed than what I've been playing in high school,” Brix said. “There's different concepts and stuff since all we run is straight up blocking in high school. So it's different, but I'm liking it. It's a learning experience."

Learning new concepts and playing better competition isn’t the only unique thing about this week. Brix is also building camaraderie with players from around the country which he finds fun. There is a challenge with that though because he’s competing with those guys for playing time.

It is helpful to be around a pair of other Nebraska commits. Four-star tight end Carter Nelson and three-star offensive lineman Gibson Pyle are also on the West team with Brix.

"It's been fun,” Brix said. “I've been hanging out with them a lot, getting to know them better. Not to say that I haven't been talking to other people. But yeah, it's just fun."

After the week in San Antonio, Brix will go back to Iowa to finish up packing for college. He made the decision late to enroll early at Nebraska.

“So, my dad wasn't really a huge fan of me wrestling,” Brix said. “So even if I did go back to high school, he might have not let me wrestle. I would just be sitting out and then I'd just do track. It's going to be a little more difficult and I may or may not enjoy it as much as just relaxing and doing track. But I think in the long run, it'll be better for me because I'm getting that experience and exposure to college football.”