Nebraska landed its fifth known verbal commitment for the Class of 2020 on Monday from Alex Conn. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound offensive lineman out of Derby, Kan. announced his commitment to the Huskers on Monday following his latest unofficial visit over the weekend for the Big Red BBQ. He picked NU over offers from Oklahoma State, Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, and TCU among others. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Conn means for Nebraska.

1. Big Ten football starts in the trenches so it's a good thing any time Nebraska adds a lineman that they coveted to its recruiting class. You have to tip your hat to running backs coach Ryan Held who recruits Kansas and was the very first to offer Conn. 2. Not only is Conn a good addition to the offensive line class of Nebraska's, but he is another good get out of the 500-mile radius for the Huskers. Scott Frost and his staff did a very nice job adding some of the top talent from border states in 2019 and they are once again adding some top area talent in the form of Zavier Betts, Turner Corcoran and now Conn. 3. Conn is a physically impressive athlete. He stands 6-foot-6 and is a very well put together 275-pounds. He definitely fits the mold of what Nebraska's has been targeting along its offensive line in terms of height, length and not being too heavy to where they would have to come in and lose a lot of bad weight.

4. Conn has very nice bend and overall flexibility. He shows nice, quick feet on film as well, but perhaps most impressive is just how well he moves in space. He's good at downfield blocking and can pull very well. 5. Conn is a good blocker and does a great job of finishing off his blocks. I like how he always seems to keep his feet when finishing off a defender to the ground. That's a sign of a good athlete and it also allows him to get down the field and look for extra work which is important in Nebraska's fast-paced offense. 6. I like the fact Conn plays left tackle for his high school football team and I think he could play tackle or guard in college. The Huskers currently have more of a need at guard so he may be able to see the field early at that position. 7. Conn has a lot of intangible qualities to like aside from his obvious size and athleticism on the football field. He's a winner that comes from an impressive Derby High School football program. He helped lead his team to a perfect 13-0 record and a Kansas Class 6A football title last fall and a 11-2 state runner-up finish as a sophomore. He's a tough, hard-working all-business type of kid on and off of the field which will fit in well with NU's other linemen.

8. 2020 Nebraska commit breakdown

9. 2020 commits by position

1 - Quarterback 0 - Running back 1 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 2 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 0 - Outside linebacker 0 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 1 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?