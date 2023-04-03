Ahman Green is one of the greatest running backs in Nebraska history.

He finished his three-year career with 3,880 rushing yards and 42 rushing touchdowns, both of which are third on the program's all-time list. He helped lead the Huskers to national championships in 1995 and 1997 before a massively successful 12-year run in the NFL, becoming the Green Bay Packers' all-time leading rusher and finishing his career as a member of both the Huskers' and Packers' Hall of Fame.

Green is now back in Lincoln, making a return to the University of Nebraska in a full-time role. He is a lecturer at the school right now, and he will officially become the director and head coach of the school's esports program in the fall once the program launches.

>>> The two-time national champion and two-time All-Pro running back joined the Inside Nebraska Podcast to talk about his new role at UNL and give more background about esports and the university's program and how it can be beneficial in the lives of Nebraska students. (2:02)

>>> Green then discusses some of his favorite memories during his playing days at Nebraska, including how Tom Osbourne and the rest of the staff prepared him for a successful career. (19:45)

>>> He then shares thoughts on some of the Husker running backs and what advice he would give them as they continue their college careers. (23:15)

>>> Green also talks about the future of the Husker program, including what he thinks of the new staff's push to center the offense around a strong running game, his expectations of competing for a Big Ten championship and what could be on the horizon in Lincoln. (29:05)

Watch that interview between Green and Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter in the video above and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. You can also listen below on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Please note: As said in the introduction, we recorded the interview in early March prior to spring ball. Almost the entire interview remains relevant and up-to-date, minus a couple minor parts that we edited out of the podcast.