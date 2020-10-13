The only other scholarship running back on the Huskers’ roster that has any college game experience is redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson , who played in four games as a true freshman in 2019 to preserve his redshirt.

After him, however, the depth chart is about as wide open as it gets.

One position for Nebraska where there is little competition for the starting job is at running back, where senior Dedrick Mills looks locked in on being the lead dog in the backfield this season.

Johnson finished with 64 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries with one catch for 12 yards, nearly all of which coming in a blowout win at Maryland.

The rest of NU’s backfield consists of redshirt freshman Ronald Thompkins, whose career has been riddled by two major knee injuries, and two true freshmen in Marvin Scott III and Sevion Morrison.

"We're kind of at a point right now where we have to decide who the No. 2 back is and who the No. 3 back is, and move forward with those guys,” head coach Scott Frost said last week on the Husker Sports Network. “That doesn't mean others won't play. But we need to start concentrating the reps on a couple guys."

On paper, the talent most certainly appears to be there. Mills rushed 143 times for 745 yards on (5.2 ypc) and 10 touchdowns last year, becoming just the second Husker in six seasons with 10 rushing scores in a season.

Johnson was a four-star recruit in 2019, as was Morrison in the 2020 class. Scott was a three-star prospect but held offers from Alabama, Florida State, Michigan, Tennessee, Miami (Fla.), Louisville, among others.

Then there’s Thompkins, who before his two torn ACL injuries was regarded as one of the top players at his position in the country. Reports from running backs coach Ryan Held last week indicated that Thompkins was as healthy this fall as he’d been since first arriving in Lincoln.

Held said that while his group seemed to have plenty of potential, he wouldn’t truly know what he had to work with until he saw how each player beyond Mills responded when given live game opportunities.

“I got a good group but like Coach Frost said, we got to figure out how this is going to look we got great competition,” Held said. “The beauty of it is we have some more time to keep going through practice and you better have a fully loaded room because you just don't know what's going to happen with everything going on.

“It's the next man up. I mean one minute, you might have a full room the next minute, you might have two guys in the room. It's all hands on deck. You're never going to feel comfortable this year. You better have everybody ready. That's been the process of my room is trying to get everybody ready, but we will definitely need to narrow it down here as we get closer to Ohio State.”