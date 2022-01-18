2023 Lincoln High WR Ben Ngoyi gets a visit from Husker staff
Nebraska seems extremely close to offering three-star wide receiver Beni Ngoyi from Lincoln (Neb.). He's gotten to work on his speed and explosiveness this off-season.
The Huskers brought in a new wide receivers coach and Ngoyi is feeling even better about getting a Nebraska offer and the ability for him to develop to the best of his ability in Lincoln.
Nebraska put their new wide receiver assistant coach on the road today to see a pair of the top, 2023 prospects in the state. Ngoyi got a chance to meet the new Nebraska coach before junior day.
"Coach Mickey Joseph stopped by my school," Ngoyi said. "We didn't get to talk in school but caught up afterward on the phone. He told me about how he could see me developing at Nebraska."
Ngoyi knows that he is close to picking up an offer from the Huskers. He was told last year to keep doing the things he's doing and it will happen. It didn't happen today.
"No offer yet. We still have to connect and bond I think. But I do feel that an offer is coming soon from Nebraska."
When Ngoyi was asked if he felt like the Nebraska hire of Joseph provided the Huskers with more credibility both on the field and in recruiting he replied, "Definitely."
"I think that he's going to develop his receivers very well. His players will develop everything and have a high football IQ.
"We talked about how he's looking forward to teaching his receivers to understand coverage so they know how to break them."
Ngoyi had previously stated that he was invited to junior days at Nebraska. He has committed to visiting Nebraska on January 22nd. Ngoyi had 25 receptions for 467 yards and six touchdowns in 2021.