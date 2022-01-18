2023 Lincoln High WR Ben Ngoyi gets a visit from Husker staff

Nebraska seems extremely close to offering three-star wide receiver Beni Ngoyi from Lincoln (Neb.). He's gotten to work on his speed and explosiveness this off-season. The Huskers brought in a new wide receivers coach and Ngoyi is feeling even better about getting a Nebraska offer and the ability for him to develop to the best of his ability in Lincoln.

Nebraska put their new wide receiver assistant coach on the road today to see a pair of the top, 2023 prospects in the state. Ngoyi got a chance to meet the new Nebraska coach before junior day. "Coach Mickey Joseph stopped by my school," Ngoyi said. "We didn't get to talk in school but caught up afterward on the phone. He told me about how he could see me developing at Nebraska." Ngoyi knows that he is close to picking up an offer from the Huskers. He was told last year to keep doing the things he's doing and it will happen. It didn't happen today. "No offer yet. We still have to connect and bond I think. But I do feel that an offer is coming soon from Nebraska."

2023 WR Beni Ngoyi (Sean Callahan)