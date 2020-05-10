News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-10 06:35:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 Oklahoma DL McClellan excited by Huskers offer

Nate Clouse • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@NateClouse

2022 defensive lineman Chris McClellan knew that with plenty of hard work on and off of the football he'd be able to put himself in position to become a heavily recruited prospect.What the 6-foot-4...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}