2022 Oklahoma DL McClellan excited by Huskers offer
2022 defensive lineman Chris McClellan knew that with plenty of hard work on and off of the football he'd be able to put himself in position to become a heavily recruited prospect.What the 6-foot-4...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news