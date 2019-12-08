News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-08 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2022 Husker target enjoys return visit to Lincoln

2022 WR Quinton Conley
2022 WR Quinton Conley (Nate Clouse)
Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsBryan
Played defensive tackle for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.

Sophomore wide receiver Quinton Conley from Kansas City (Mo.) Pembroke took a trip recently to Nebraska. This was the third time since this summer that the 6-foot-4 and 195-pound wide receiver has ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}