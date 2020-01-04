Nebraska continues to have a strong pipeline into Sioux Falls (S.D.) Washington after picking up a commitment from 2021 linebacker Randolph Kpai. Kpai wanted to put recruiting behind him and said that he went with his heart in choosing the Huskers.



"I didn't want to go into my senior season as a recruit," Kpai said. "The connections and the relationships that I have made with the coaching staff and the players at Nebraska made it feel right. I went with my heart."

The inside linebacker is going through an overhaul at Nebraska. The position is definitely getting represented by more mobile, athletic and versatile players. Kpai knows that's where the Huskers see him at the next level.



"They do like me as an inside linebacker, but they really haven't said too much about it. I am down for whatever can help out the team the most. I don't really care where they put me. I will make the most out of any opportunity."

Washington high school head coach Chad Stadem gushed about his junior linebacker. He said that he and his coaching staff have challenged Kpai with a wide array of responsibilities on the football field.



"He's different," coach Chad Stadem said. "He's very dynamic. He's athletic. He's actually kind of a hybrid guy already. And he's just 16 years old.



"We asked him to do a variety of different things for us on defense. We would ask him to get pressure on the quarterback or guard a wide receiver or defend the edge. He played everywhere."

