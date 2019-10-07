News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-07 17:58:35 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 DE Fa'amoe felt at home during Nebraska visit

Nate Clouse • HuskerOnline
@NateClouse
Recruiting Analyst

2021 defensive end Omarion Fa'amoe was among several offered prospects that visited Nebraska last weekend.The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Salt Lake City (Utah) West prospect decided before the season that ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}