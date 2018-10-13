1. There's not much left to say

Scott Frost said it himself as he tried to explain how his team blew a 10-point lead with less than four minutes to play to fall to the worst start to a season in program history.

He looked back on “100 ways we could have won” had one key play after another gone their way down the stretch, and he couldn’t come up with any clear answers other than Northwestern just made more plays when it mattered the most. “Some of the things that are happening to us this year I haven’t ever really seen before,” Frost said. “So it’s hard for me to anticipate them and fix them.” Frost said fatigue wasn’t an issue for him players down the stretch and had the Huskers gotten one or two more bounces, there was no reason they shouldn’t have been celebrating their first victory of the year. But once again, Nebraska didn’t get those breaks – at least not enough of them. And the endless question of why remains a baffling mystery that seemingly changes by the week. “I’m kind of running out of words to tell them other than just stick together,” Frost said. “There’s no doubt they’re better. They deserved to win that game today. I think they know how much we’ve improved… And there were so many ways we could’ve won that game. “I just feel bad for them. This is wearing on me, but mostly I just feel bad for them.”

2. Nebraska was once again its own worst enemy

Coming into the game, Nebraska ranked as one of the most penalized teams in all of college football, getting flagged an average of 10 times per contest.

Northwestern, on the other hand, led the nation with just six committed penalties over its first five games. That discrepancy carried on into Saturday, as the Huskers were called for nine penalties for 89 yards in the loss, many of which coming at the least opportune times imaginable. Conversely, the Wildcats were flagged just once – a false start with just over a minute to go in regulation. The Huskers also lost the turnover battle yet again, throwing two interceptions and coughing up a fumble that led to 10 points for Wildcats. There were two other fumbled snaps that NU didn’t lose, one of which coming on a critical fourth-and-one play in overtime that led to quarterback Adrian Martinez heaving a desperation pass into the end zone for an interception. “It’s just extremely frustrating, especially when it happens every week,” senior linebacker Luke Gifford said. “There’s something there. Obviously something is causing that. Whether it’s mental or something we’re doing in practice, if we’re letting off here or there. “You don’t see that; it’s not glaring. So that’s what makes it suck so much, is that we had a really good week of practice, obviously, because we played really well for three and a half quarters. We’ve just got to figure it out. We’ve got to figure out what that thing is that’s causing that.”

3. Frost not second-guessing his late-game play calling

Leading 28-21 with just over 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Nebraska faced a fourth-and-inches from its own 43-yard line.

Despite having a running back in Devine Ozigbo who had already racked up over 150 rushing yards on the day, Frost opted to punt. “We had a lead, and I think at that point they hadn’t scored a lot,” Frost said. “Our defense was doing pretty well. I didn’t want to give them the ball at the (NU) 40. If we would’ve gone for it and not got it, you would’ve asked me the other question.” Up 31-24 with 2:26 left and having just recovered an onside kick, the Huskers ran right at a stacked Northwestern box three times for three yards and were again forced to punt after taking just 24 seconds off the clock. On the first possession of overtime, NU had a fourth-and-one and decided to go for it rather than kick the go-ahead field goal. The snap skipped off Martinez’s feet and ended up as a game-turning interception. That play was called run for Ozigbo, who said had the snap been clean there was no doubt in his mind he would have picked up the first down. “We missed one (field goal) earlier, and fourth-and-short, I was going to put in on Devine Ozigbo to get the first down,” Frost said. There may be a point when he watches the game film that Frost regrets some of his decisions that could have helped change Saturday’s ending, but there was no second-guessing on his part immediately after the game. “I’d make every decision different if I knew the outcome,” Frost said.

4. Northwestern 'just made more plays' on 99-yard drive

While Nebraska was unable to get a key first down and left Northwestern with two minutes to potentially tie the game, walk-on punter Isaac Armstrong pinned the Wildcats at their own one-yard line.

With Northwestern out of timeouts and having to go 99 yards to reach the end zone, the Huskers still seemed to be in prime position to hold on for the victory. But on the very first play of the drive, defensive lineman Carlos Davis was called for a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty. Quarterback Clayton Thorson then connected with receiver Flynn Nagel on a third-and-five conversion and then again on a 32-yard strike down to the NU 36. A 27-yard pass to tight end Bennett Skowronek was followed by a five-yard touchdown toss to J.J. Jefferson, and just like that the Wildcats had marched the length of the field to knot the score at 31-31 with just 12 seconds to play. Frost was asked if there was anything on that drive he would have done differently, and he responded that he wasn’t the one calling the defense (that would be defensive coordinator Erik Chinander) and he wasn’t on the field to make a game-changing play. “Well, one, I don’t call the defense. And two, make a play,” Frost said. “One more play… You’ve just got to make one more play, somewhere.”

5. Special teams continue to be a disaster

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Nebraska’s special teams were a major reason why it lost on Saturday.

After marching down the field for a touchdown on the opening drive, kickoff specialist Caleb Lightbourn – who had just lost his starting punter job to Armstrong this week – shanked the ensuing kickoff straight out of bounds to spot Northwestern at its 35-yard line. Nebraska had a chance to go up 10-0 right out of the gates, but Pickering clanged a 45-yard attempt off the right upright. When NU scored to seemingly tie it up at the end of the first half, Pickering banked the extra point off the same right upright to leave the Huskers in a 14-13 deficit. On what would have been Nebraska’s best punt return of the day – a 19-yard runback down to the Northwestern 32 by J.D. Spielman in the third quarter – the play was pushed back 10 yards due to a holding penalty on C.J. Smith, who ended up getting injured on the play. Armstrong was solid again and is clearly NU’s best option at punter, averaging 45.8 yards on five punts and pinning two inside the Wildcat 10-yard line. But the biggest concern after Saturday was Pickering’s struggles in the kicking game. The true freshman is now 5-of-10 on field goals this season, and his longest make is from just 35 yards. Frost didn’t seem worried about Pickering’s long-term future but admitted that his struggles impacted how he handled Nebraska’s overtime possession in deciding to go for it on fourth down rather than kick the field goal. “He’s going to be fine,” Frost said of Pickering. “He’s going to be fine.”

6. Ozigbo did his part

On a day where all of the bad overshadowed plenty of good for Nebraska, the play of Ozigbo may have been one of the brightest spots on Saturday.

The senior rushed 22 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns on the day, and in doing so, he looked and fast and strong as he has in his career. As electric as true freshman Maurice Washington has been in recent weeks, there is no debate that Ozigbo is Nebraska’s best running back. Along with Martinez and Spielman, he’s also been one of the Huskers most productive offensive players. There is clearly a formula that when NU is at its best, it’s when Ozigbo and the running game are rolling. As gut-wrenching as the Northwestern loss was, it at least served as further evidence that Nebraska needed to keep riding Ozigbo going forward.

7. Thorson, Nagel lit up NU's secondary

With no real ground game to speak of following the loss of top running back Jeremy Larkin to medical retirement earlier this season, it was no surprise that Northwestern was going to throw the ball early and often against Nebraska.

But hardly anyone could have projected that the Wildcats would attempt a whopping 65 passes on Saturday, which is believed to be the second most ever by an NU opponent (Louisiana Tech threw 68 in 1998 and Arkansas State threw it 68 times last season). Thorson ended the day 41-of-64 for 455 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. The Wildcats ran the ball 23 times for 32 yards. It seemed like Northwestern was able to come up with clutch completions in the most critical times, too, converting four third downs of seven yards or longer and two fourth-and-10s on the same drive late in the fourth quarter. The player on the receiving end of many of those key throws was Nagel, who racked up a staggering 12 catches for 220 yards and two touchdowns by himself. Frost said the Blackshirts threw all kinds of different looks at Northwestern to try and contain the Thorson-Nagel connection, but whether they were in zone, man, or dialing up blitzes, nothing seemed to work. “It isn’t like we forgot to cover him, but we didn’t cover him,” Frost said. “He made plays. He made more plays than the guys covering him made, and we’ve got to fix that.”

8. Martinez took another step forward, even in up-and-down performance

Martinez’s steady development continued on Saturday, even if it wasn’t enough to change the game’s outcome.

The true freshman completed 25-of-35 passes for 251 yards and a touchdown while rushing 13 times for 37 yards, which didn’t include a key two-point conversion scoring run. But while he completed 71 percent of his passes and had a passer rating of 129.7, Martinez also missed a number of passes with overthrows and obviously had the two interceptions. In all, though, it was another step in the right direction for Nebraska’s star quarterback. Martinez just wishes his progress could be accompanied with a victory for once. “I know I have to assume a leadership role; I have to keep these guys going,” Martinez said. “We can’t get down, we can’t give up, we can’t stop believing in each other. There’s no other direction but up. We need to keep going. “I try and learn from each experience, but I’d rather learn through winning.”

9. Vedral's waiver changes Nebraska's quarterback picture

Maybe the most unexpected development of the season came just two hours before kickoff, when the Husker Sports Network reported that sophomore quarterback Noah Vedral had been ruled immediately eligible by the NCAA.

As soon as it was learned the NCAA had approved Vedral’s waiver to void the required year off following his transfer from Central Florida, he boarded a plane and joined the Huskers in Evanston. Vedral suited up for the game and was available to play if needed but did not see the field. Ideally, he won’t play in a game unless it’s in mop-up duty of an NU victory, but his new status suddenly makes the quarterback depth much more comfortable going forward. “I’m glad that he was granted his waiver,” Frost said. “I wish it would’ve happened earlier in the year.” Now the question is whether Vedral will immediately supplant sophomore Andrew Bunch as the new No. 2 quarterback. Bunch played in the first three games of the season and started against Troy while Martinez was out with a knee injury. Frost wasn’t ready to discuss any potential depth chart shakeups on Saturday. “We’ll figure that out later,” Frost said.

10. Nebraska must learn how to win