HuskerOnline.com

1. Frost's welcome home

It was a scene that said everything before Scott Frost even got to the podium for his introductory press conference as Nebraska’s newest head football coach. On Dec. 3, 2017, well over 100 former and current Husker players packed the third-floor lobby of Memorial Stadium to welcome the former NU championship quarterback back home, and it was a reception unlike any coach had received since Tom Osborne left. Frost said everything those players and Husker fans around the country so desperately wanted to hear, and he did so with the confidence that made his words seem filled with truth. “From afar, it didn’t look like the Nebraska that I knew,” Frost said during his first press conference. “I think this state is hungry for unity. When I was here under Coach Osborne, there was unity of purpose, and unity of belief, and unity of understanding, and unity of support for this program, what it stood for and what it was accomplishing. This program needs that again, and this state needs that again.”

2. One coach, two teams

Frost’s decision to leave Central Florida, where he and his staff had just flipped an 0-12 disaster of a program into a 12-0 team about to play Auburn in the Peach Bowl, was by no means easy. In fact, he said it was one of the hardest choices he’d ever had to make in his life. That’s why, despite so many logistical hurdles to do so, Frost was insistent that he finish the job with the Knights for one final month while also getting things rolling at Nebraska. Some Husker fans initially met that decision with concern. It would require Frost to juggle getting things going in Lincoln while trying to finish the year off in Orlando, and he would also be bringing his entire coaching staff with him to NU leading up to college football’s inaugural early signing period. But not only did Frost and Co. close out arguably the best season in Central Florida’s program history with a 34-27 Peach Bowl victory, they laid the foundation for an NU 2018 recruiting class with 12 signees that included four of the nation’s top-40 junior college players and a Rivals250 quarterback. Those four weeks definitely took their toll on Frost and his staff, as UCF’s players told a story of Frost vomiting on the practice field at one point because he was so exhausted. But as he held onto the Peach Bowl game ball as tightly as he did during the 1997 national championship, the smile on Frost’s face said it all. “Yeah, it makes it all worth it,” Frost said after the Peach Bowl. “I hold my head high because through this whole process and decisions everything and, I tried to do everything the right way the best that I knew how. It was the right thing to do to come coach these guys."

Frost made quarterback Adrian Martinez the top priority in his first Nebraska recruiting class, and it was easy to see why this season.

3. Landing the quarterback of the future

During the process of splitting his time between Lincoln and Orlando last December, Frost was able to land what would be the most significant recruiting win in his first Husker class by landing Fresno (Calif.) Clovis West quarterback Adrian Martinez. One of the defining points of Martinez’s recruitment came when Frost held a bowl practice a Central Florida in the morning then attended a Peach Bowl press conference immediately after. As soon as that was done, Frost boarded a private plane and flew to Lincoln, where he got organized during refueling. He then flew out to Fresno for an in-home visit with Martinez, which helped seal the deal, and headed back to Lincoln for a quick stop, then back to Orlando late at night, just in time for another practice the next morning. It’s hard to say whether Frost would have put himself through that type of physical toll for just any recruit, but Martinez was clearly his No. 1 target for 2018, and the four-star and former Tennessee commit proved why this season. Martinez racked up 3,246 yards of total offense as a true freshman, the fifth-highest total in school history. He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week three times and earned honorable mention all-league honors. “We are going to get this thing done,” Martinez told HuskerOnline.com shortly after his commitment. “It’s going to be an exciting, new era with coach Frost. I have bought in, and we are going to get this thing turned around.”

4. Workout wake-up call

Frost made it clear from Day 1 that things were going to be much different than they were under the previous coaching staff in every way possible. He wasn’t kidding.

Because Nebraska’s players didn’t have a bowl game after an awful 4-8 finish in 2017, they essentially got the entire month of December off while Frost and his staff got settled in Lincoln. So when the team got together for its first official winter workout, some Huskers learned the hard way about just how different things would really be. Two players were hospitalized after just one session with new strength coach Zach Duval, which was more a result of them not being in shape and hydrated enough. That first workout set the tone for a new era in NU strength and conditioning the next 12 months. The addition of Dave Ellis as director of performance nutrition and a shift to morning practices were also critical in building almost universal strength and weight gains down the roster, but also to establish a new level of expectations for the Huskers off the football field. “When I got back to Nebraska, (the players) hadn’t really squatted in three years, weren’t lifting very much,” Frost said back in July. “Our guys were out of shape. I didn’t see the passion or the unity… I just know they didn’t lift like I wanted them to lift… “I trust Zach. I don’t try to interfere or micromanage that. I know what he’s going to do for our football team, and that’s an area that needed fast improvement.”

It was only a glorified practice, but Frost's first Spring Game back at Nebraska was a special moment for him and Husker fans alike. Tyler Krecklow

5. The unofficial debut

As excited as the 86,000 fans inside Memorial Stadium were to see Frost back in Lincoln leading the Huskers, no one enjoyed Nebraska’s Red-White Spring Game more than Frost himself. He made it a point to try and soak in the experience of the day as much as he could, giving up the play-calling duties to his assistants and spending most of the game on the field standing by the back judge behind the offenses. While he still did his share of coaching, Frost just wanted to experience the game as a fan, something he hasn’t been able to do in a long, long time. “That was kind of special for me, walking out of the tunnel and hearing the fans,” Frost said. “That brought back more memories than a lot of other things have, especially just the smell of the stadium with the food in there just took me back a long time. It was a special day for me.”

6. Making waves at Big Ten Media Day

Frost was the only new coach hired in the Big Ten this year, and he didn't waste any time at conference media days setting his expectation level for the program. Typically coaches tread lightly at conference media day events. Not Frost. He was very clear in his thoughts of where this program is heading, but also the challenges they have ahead to get there. "I know if we're getting better day by day, we're going to be really dangerous and hard to beat in the very near future," Frost said. "We'll see how this first year goes, but people better get us now because we're going to keep getting better and better." These comments by Frost stole the headlines on Day 1in Chicago, and despite the rough start to the 2018 season, as the dust settled, even the head coach of the Big Ten champs could see where things are headed in Lincoln under Frost. "That Nebraska coach and that Nebraska team -- you can see what's happening there. They're gonna be very good," Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer said before Saturday's Big Ten title game in Indianapolis.

Getty Images

7. The opener that never was

The stage was set for Frost's debut in Lincoln. Night game kick. National television broadcast on FOX. A revamped Tunnel Walk. Several recruits in town. Everything was set for a memorable night in Lincoln, however mother nature had other plans. Nebraska and Akron took the field for pre-game warm-ups, the Huskers went through their Tunnel Walk and the opening coin toss, and the Zips kicked off to JD Spielman for a touchback, and that's all we saw on opening night. Over eight straight hours of storms and heavy lightning moved through Lincoln, and more were on the way Sunday. The game was postponed on Saturday, but Nebraska hoped to play Sunday morning and had accommodations lined up for Akron. Zips head coach Terry Bowden, who was fired on Sunday, chose to send his team to the airport instead, and not play the game with the Huskers on Sunday. "We kind of left it verbally that we'd like to play the game," NU Athletic Director Bill Moos said. "So if both schools agreed to it, we could play on the Saturday after the end of the regular season, barring either team being in their conference championship game."

As we now know, NU quickly moved to find another game and chose to play FCS opponent Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 20, instead of playing the Zips on Dec. 1 in Lincoln. After seeing the weather forecasts this past Saturday, I think Moos and the Nebraska leadership made the right call.

8. Hitting rock bottom

Blame it on whatever you want. The Akron game getting canceled, Colorado getting to play one game before Nebraska, Adrian Martinez getting his knee twisted and having to miss the Troy game. It all played a factor, and then there was Michigan. The Wolverines pounded the Huskers in Ann Arbor. It was 39-0 at halftime (the largest halftime deficit in school history), and for the first time in anyone's memory, a Husker coach pulled his starting QB at halftime to not risk potential injury, as Martinez was playing his first game since injuring his knee against Colorado. The final score was 56-10. Michigan outgained the Huskers 491 to 132. NU had just 39 rushing yards in the game. Following the loss, Frost told the team "this is rock bottom," and things "won't getting any lower than this."Technically he was right, but NU still lost their next three games to Purdue, Wisconsin and Northwestern, but played much better. Still, the Big Red were staring at a 0-6 start, the worst in program history. Something had to change and change fast.

After lost six straight games for its worst start in program history, Frost and the Huskers turned the corner with their first win over Minnesota. Associated Press

9. The turning point

You can look at a lot of things as the turning point for Frost in year one. However, maybe one defining moment was the Wisconsin week. Both wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey and running back Greg Bell left the team after playing in the NCAA maximum four games that allowed them to take a redshirt and transfer. Bell and Lindsey clearly did not want to be at Nebraska. Their own personal agendas were bigger than the teams, and they decided to walk. On the surface it looked bad losing two former four-star recruits in one week, but the thing it did was actually bring the football team closer together. Once Bell and Lindsey left, we saw this offense start to click. The mental mistakes were cut down and the execution got better by the game. There was a marketable improvement at Wisconsin as the Huskers went for 516 yards against the Badgers in a 41-24 loss. Then at Northwestern, they controlled the game for all about a few minutes, losing in overtime to the eventual Big Ten West champs. It wasn't until the Minnesota game though until Frost's team kicked down the door. NU raced out to a 28-0 lead over the Gophers, racking up 659 yards in a 53-28 win. Things turned from that moment, as the Huskers played like the team many of us thought they could be back in August.

10. Establishing the foundation

Frost's first season featured both lows and highs, but the optimism for the future of Nebraska football is as high as it's been in decades. Associated Press